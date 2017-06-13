Zenit St Petersburg Unveil Roberto Mancini As New Coach – CHANNELS TELEVISION
Zenit St Petersburg Unveil Roberto Mancini As New Coach
Zenit St Petersburg Unveil Roberto Mancini As New Coach Former Inter Milan coach Roberto Mancini said the main goal of Zenit St Petersburg is to return to the Champions League. Mancini said this on Tuesday at a news conference upon his arrival in St …
