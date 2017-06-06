Zenith Bank raises $2.1b via Eurobond

The Nation Newspaper

Zenith Bank Plc has raised $2.1 billion through Eurobond 2022 issue. It was more than 300 per cent oversubscribed. The $500 million five-year senior unsecured benchmark bond (144A/REGS) was issued by the Tier-1 lender on the Irish Stock Exchange.

Zenith Bank's $500m Eurobond records 300% oversubscription Nigeria Today



