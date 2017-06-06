Zenith Bank raises $2.1b via Eurobond – The Nation Newspaper
|
The Nation Newspaper
|
Zenith Bank raises $2.1b via Eurobond
The Nation Newspaper
Zenith Bank Plc has raised $2.1 billion through Eurobond 2022 issue. It was more than 300 per cent oversubscribed. The $500 million five-year senior unsecured benchmark bond (144A/REGS) was issued by the Tier-1 lender on the Irish Stock Exchange.
Zenith Bank's $500m Eurobond records 300% oversubscription
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!