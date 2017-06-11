Zille tweets saga: black voters ‘losing faith in DA’ – Times LIVE
|
Times LIVE
|
Zille tweets saga: black voters 'losing faith in DA'
Times LIVE
DA members and party leader Mmusi Maimane march through the Johannesburg CBD demanding job creation from the government. But black support for the party has shrunk in reaction to the Zille tweets saga. Image: MOELETSI MABE …
Zille and the pitfalls of social media
DA support plummets after Zille's colonialism tweets – report
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!