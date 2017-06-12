Zille’s tweets costing DA support on the ground – DestinyConnect
DestinyConnect
Zille's tweets costing DA support on the ground
DestinyConnect
Controversial tweets by the DA's former leader, Helen Zille, have done damage to the party's support on the ground, according the City Press. The number of people who have turned their backs on the party was noted in an internal poll, which showed the …
