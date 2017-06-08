45 killed as bus in Zimbabwe loses control, crashes: police – 570 News
|
570 News
|
45 killed as bus in Zimbabwe loses control, crashes: police
570 News
HARARE, Zimbabwe – Police in Zimbabwe say a bus travelling to Zambia has crashed, killing 45 people. Police spokeswoman Charity Charamba said Thursday that the bus crashed on Wednesday night about 156 kilometres (96 miles) north of the …
45 killed as bus in Zimbabwe loses control, crashes: police – WAOW – Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports
Zimbabwe bus crash claims 43 lives
Zimbabwe bus crash 'kills 43'
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!