45 killed as bus in Zimbabwe loses control, crashes: police – 570 News

Posted on Jun 8, 2017


45 killed as bus in Zimbabwe loses control, crashes: police
HARARE, Zimbabwe – Police in Zimbabwe say a bus travelling to Zambia has crashed, killing 45 people. Police spokeswoman Charity Charamba said Thursday that the bus crashed on Wednesday night about 156 kilometres (96 miles) north of the …
