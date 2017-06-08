Zimbabwe govt domestic debt up 40pct to $4bln in Q1 – The Zimbabwe Mail
Zimbabwe govt domestic debt up 40pct to $4bln in Q1
HARARE,– The Zimbabwe government continues to dominate the local credit market, with domestic debt rising 40 percent to $4 billion in the quarter to March. With falling tax revenues and little access to concessional lines of credit from international …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
