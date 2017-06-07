Pages Navigation Menu

Zimbabwean man loses wife in Champions League final bet

A Zimbabwean man with gambling addiction, who went to the extremes of betting his wife over the recently played Real Madrid, Juventus match has been fined two beasts. ZimNews.net reports that Charles Jambaya (26) from Mkandapi village did the unthinkable on the 3rd of June when he pledged his wife Caroline Shumba (22) to another […]

