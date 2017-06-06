Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Hot Seat: Biti says Mugabe takes at least $4million on every foreign trip – The Zimbabwean

Posted on Jun 6, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


The Zimbabwean

Hot Seat: Biti says Mugabe takes at least $4million on every foreign trip
The Zimbabwean
Synopsis: Tendai Biti has accused Finance Minister Patrick Chinamasa of 'stealing' money from the central bank to fund excessive expenditure by the regime, which caused crippling cash shortages. In an in-depth interview on the Hot Seat program with …
Landlocked Zimbabwe calls for end of sanctions at UN oceans summitThe Star, Kenya
'Globetrotting' Mugabe 'should not try to be another Christopher Columbus'News24
Trump ramps up pressure on Robert MugabeThe Zimbabwe Mail
Huffington Post South Africa (blog) –The Zimbabwe Daily
all 10 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.