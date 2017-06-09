Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Zlatan Ibrahimovic Released By Manchester United

Posted on Jun 9, 2017 in Football, Sports | 0 comments

The Red Devils have decided against extending the Swedish striker’s contract, with the 35-year-old recovering from a cruciate ligament injury. The Swedish striker suffered a cruciate ligament injury in United’s Europa League quarter-final win over Anderlecht in Aprl which effectively ended his season. United had the option to extend the 35-year-old’s contract by an extra…

The post Zlatan Ibrahimovic Released By Manchester United appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.