Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Zoede.com Officially Launches A One-Stop Marketplace For African-Inspired Jewelry, Décor & Accessories

Posted on Jun 14, 2017 in Fashion | 0 comments

Florida, U.S.A (June 13th, 2017) – Zoede.com (pronounced zoh-edé), the global marketplace for Africa-inspired jewelry, décor and accessories announces the opening of their online stores. Zoede.com (Zoede) is an emerging artisan marketplace for the discerning globally minded shopper. Coined the ‘African Etsy’, Zoede offers carefully selected handmade jewelry, accessories & home decor by internationally-acclaimed and locally-known […]

This post was syndicated from Jaguda.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.