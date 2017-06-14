Zoede.com Officially Launches A One-Stop Marketplace For African-Inspired Jewelry, Décor & Accessories

Florida, U.S.A (June 13th, 2017) – Zoede.com (pronounced zoh-edé), the global marketplace for Africa-inspired jewelry, décor and accessories announces the opening of their online stores. Zoede.com (Zoede) is an emerging artisan marketplace for the discerning globally minded shopper. Coined the ‘African Etsy’, Zoede offers carefully selected handmade jewelry, accessories & home decor by internationally-acclaimed and locally-known […]

This post was syndicated from Jaguda.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

