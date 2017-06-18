Zwane defends new mining charter – Eyewitness News
|
Eyewitness News
|
Zwane defends new mining charter
Eyewitness News
The new charter seeks to accelerate black ownership in the key industry as a “win-win” situation for all. Mineral Resources Minister Mosebenzi Zwane. Picture: GCIS. Chamber of Mines · Mineral Resources Minister Mosebenzi Zwane. Email; Print …
Mining Charter reflects what ails SA
Zwane's new mining charter reflects desperation of the Saxonwold Shebeeners
Top news items in major S. African media outlets
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!