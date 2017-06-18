Zwane never declared Gupta India trip: DA – Independent Online
Zwane never declared Gupta India trip: DA
Cape Town – The Democratic Alliance will ask the public protector to investigate Mineral Resources Minister Mosebenzi Zwane for misleading the Free State legislature when he failed to disclose a trip to India paid for by the wealthy, politically …
DA accuses Mosebenzi Zwane of breaching the Executive Member's Ethics Act
