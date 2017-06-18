Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Zwane never declared Gupta India trip: DA – Independent Online

Posted on Jun 18, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Independent Online

Zwane never declared Gupta India trip: DA
Independent Online
Cape Town – The Democratic Alliance will ask the public protector to investigate Mineral Resources Minister Mosebenzi Zwane for misleading the Free State legislature when he failed to disclose a trip to India paid for by the wealthy, politically
DA accuses Mosebenzi Zwane of breaching the Executive Member's Ethics ActEyewitness News

all 2 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.