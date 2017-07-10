£10m scam: UK jails Nigerian gang who posed as MPs, judges [PHOTO]

Kayode Sanni, Nigerian illegal immigrant who used the identities of member of parliament, judges and police officers during a £10million scam has been sent to five years in jail. The Central Criminal Court of England and Wales (Old Bailey) found him guilty of leading a gang which used fake identities to swindle the taxpayer hard […]

