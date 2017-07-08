122 nations seal UN atomic weapons ban treaty, without nuclear powers

A treaty that bans nuclear weapons was adopted by 122 countries at the UN on Friday, but countries with nuclear arsenals are boycotting the pact. The treaty obliges countries not to develop, test, produce or possess nuclear arms, or to acquire them by other means – “never under any circumstances.” The significance of the pact…

