150th Sri Lankan Tea Party celebrated in Ankara – Daily Sabah
|
Naija247news
|
150th Sri Lankan Tea Party celebrated in Ankara
Daily Sabah
Sri Lanka's traditional Ceylon Tea Party was celebrated in Ankara as Sri Lankan ambassador to Turkey Pakeer Mohideen Amza received Education Minister İsmet Yılmaz, foreign mission chiefs in Turkey, journalists and students. The 150th Ceylon Tea Party …
Sri Lanka seeks partnership with Nigeria in tea production
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!