19-year-old rape victim bags 30 years jail sentence for stillbirth under El Salvador’s strict abortion law

For having a stillbirth due to complications during pregnancy, a 19-year-old rape victim, Hernandez Cruz, has been sentenced to 30 years in prison in El Salvador. Hernandez Cruz, who Local rights groups alleged was raped months before going into labour, but had not told police out of fear, was convicted of “aggravated homicide” on Wednesday under what Amnesty […]

The post 19-year-old rape victim bags 30 years jail sentence for stillbirth under El Salvador’s strict abortion law appeared first on Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

