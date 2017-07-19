19 years gone, MKO Abiola still lives in the hearts of his supporters

19 years after the death of Chief MKO Abiola, Human rights and pro-democracy activists on Friday in Lagos reiterated the need for the Federal Government to name a key national institution or infrastructure as a way of immortalising him. The activists repeated the call at the 19th anniversary of the death of Abiola, at a …

