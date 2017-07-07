Lagos bags award for best state in 2016 Hajj operations – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Lagos bags award for best state in 2016 Hajj operations
Vanguard
Lagos State Government on Friday beat 35 other States to bag the prestigious award for the best performing State in the 2016 Hajj Operations in Nigeria. ADVERTISING. inRead invented by Teads. Representative of Lagos State Governor & Deputy Governor, …
Hajj: Lagos gets awards as best performing state in 2016
Hajj Fare: NAHCON Directs States To Extend Payment Deadline
Nigeria: Hajj 2017 – Reprieve As Nahcon Directs States to Extend Payment Deadline
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!