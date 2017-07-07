2019: INEC Chairman swears in 14 new RECs – Nigeria Today
|
2019: INEC Chairman swears in 14 new RECs
Nigeria Today
The Chairman, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Mahmoud Yakubu has asked the 14 newly sworn-in Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) to see their appointment as a responsibility to ensure impartial conduct of elections in the …
Comments
