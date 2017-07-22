Pages Navigation Menu

22 ships discharge petroleum products, other commodities in Lagos

Twenty two ships are discharging petroleum products and other commodities at Apapa and Tin-Can Island Ports in Lagos, the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) announced on Friday.

NPA explained that the ships were discharging buck wheat, crude palm olein, general cargo, petrol,  containers,  bulk charcoal, Brazilian cane, diesel, bulk corn and bulk fertiliser.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 38 other ships laden with petroleum products, food items and other goods are expected to arrive in Lagos ports between July 7 and July 18.

NPA said that the expected ships would bring general cargoes, bulk fertiliser, buck wheat, bulk gas, lubrication oil, bulk charcoal, steel products, containers, bulk sugar and petrol.

It said that seven ships had arrived at the ports and waiting to berth with bulk fertiliser, ethanol, buck wheat and petrol. (NAN)

