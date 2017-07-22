22 ships discharge petroleum products, other commodities in Lagos

Twenty two ships are discharging petroleum products and other commodities at Apapa and Tin-Can Island Ports in Lagos, the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) announced on Friday.

NPA explained that the ships were discharging buck wheat, crude palm olein, general cargo, petrol, containers, bulk charcoal, Brazilian cane, diesel, bulk corn and bulk fertiliser.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 38 other ships laden with petroleum products, food items and other goods are expected to arrive in Lagos ports between July 7 and July 18.

NPA said that the expected ships would bring general cargoes, bulk fertiliser, buck wheat, bulk gas, lubrication oil, bulk charcoal, steel products, containers, bulk sugar and petrol.

It said that seven ships had arrived at the ports and waiting to berth with bulk fertiliser, ethanol, buck wheat and petrol. (NAN)

The post 22 ships discharge petroleum products, other commodities in Lagos appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

