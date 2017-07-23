23-year-old Air hostess reveals shocking reason she was sacked by Emirates

A former Emirates air hostess claims she was sacked by the exclusive airline simply because she fell down a flight of stairs, while wearing a pair of high heels on the job. Ciara Burke thought she had landed her dream job when she was invited to join the carrier’s ‘Emirates Aviation College’ from among a […]

The post 23-year-old Air hostess reveals shocking reason she was sacked by Emirates appeared first on Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

