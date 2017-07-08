35 migrants corfirmed dead in Libya

Thirty-five migrants, including seven children, were feared drowned after their inflatable craft sank on Saturday off the Libyan coast, the coastguard said. Eighty-five migrants, including 18 women, were rescued with the help of fishermen who alerted the coastguard, said Issa al-Zarrouk, a coastguard official in Garabulli, 60 kilometres (40 miles) east of Tripoli. Source: ( …

The post 35 migrants corfirmed dead in Libya appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

