360Hawt: D’Prince ft. Wizkid – So Nice

D’Prince is here with another fresh tune after being silent for a while.

The song features The international Wiz – Wizkid, and it’s titled “So Nice”. it feels So Nice to welcome D’Prince Back to the game as he returns with The Old-missed D’Prince Sound.

Wizkid take chances of the beat and bounce on the lyrics as expected. This one is sure another way to start a fresh entry to the scene again.

Listen Up!

https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/07/DPrince_-_So_Nice_ft_Wizkid.mp3

