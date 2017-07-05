5-year-old Blue Ivy Trends Worldwide As She Freestyles On JayZ’s album

Its been a Hova-frenzy thus far after the release of his album..philandering confession…album going platinum…separation from Kanye..It’s been news after news for Jay-Z or his family. And it doesnt look like it would be letting up soon as one of his tracks, “Blue’s Freestyle/We Family,” actually finds Hov and Beyoncé’s five-year-old daughter Blue Ivy Carter…

The post 5-year-old Blue Ivy Trends Worldwide As She Freestyles On JayZ’s album appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

