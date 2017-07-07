60 Students To Graduate With First Class From Benson Idahosa University

No fewer than 60 graduands will emerge in the First Class category at the 13th convocation of Benson Idahosa University (BIU). 60 out of the 721 graduating students have bagged First Class degrees at the completion of their studies for the 2016/2017 academic session. The Vice chancellor of Benson Idahosa University, Prof. Ernest Izevbigie, announced …

The post 60 Students To Graduate With First Class From Benson Idahosa University appeared first on Students Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

