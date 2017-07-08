60,000 unemployed youths register for N-power programme in Kano State

No fewer than 60, 000 unemployed youths have so far registered under the second phase of the Federal Government’s N-Power programme in Kano State. The Senior Special Assistant to Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje on Social Interventions Programme, Hajiya Aisha Jafar-Yusuf, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kano on Saturday.…

