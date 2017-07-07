Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

75 police officers injured in clashes with protesters before G20 summit

Posted on Jul 7, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Police say nearly 75 police officers were injured in clashes with protesters before a G20 summit in Hamburg, tarnishing the start of a meeting. Chancellor Angela Merkel is campaigning for a fourth term in September. The summit, which starts in earnest on Friday, is a chance for her to polish her diplomatic credentials but would …

The post 75 police officers injured in clashes with protesters before G20 summit appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.