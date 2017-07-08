8 ‘associates’ of wanted Benue criminal kingpin, “Ghana” docked

Eight persons on Friday appeared before a Makurdi Chief Magistrate’s Court over alleged acts of terrorism and aiding two wanted armed robbery and kidnapping suspects – Terwase Akwaza and Teryima Ihimbe. The suspects – Terkula Wuhe, Ngueshima Shamange, Kwaghdoo Atongo, Zendedoo Tsekaa, Solomon Ayehe, Titus Hangeior, Emmanuel Abonyi and Anthony Eze – were charged with criminal conspiracy, aiding criminal suspects and terrorism. According to the prosecutor, Sgt.

