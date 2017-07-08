8 Dead at Malawi Independence Day Stampede

Seven children and one adult were killed in a stampede at Malawi’s national stadium on Thursday as large crowds gathered for independence day celebrations, police said.

The stampede occurred when gates were opened at the 40,000-seat Bingu stadium in the capital Lilongwe for a presidential address and football match to mark the annual holiday.

“Eight people — seven children aged around eight years old, and one adult died,” national police spokesman James Kadadzera told AFP.

He said 62 people had been injured and were receiving treatment at Lilongwe’s main hospital.

“My government will do all it can to assist the bereaved families,” President Peter Mutharika said at an independence day prayer meeting.

“We are mourning with you.”

Mutharika cancelled his traditional independence day speech and skipped the football match.

He instead visited the injured in hospital and consoled families that were collecting their dead relatives from the morgue, presidential spokesman Mgeme Kalilani told AFP.

Kalilani said the match between local giants Nyasa Big Bullets and Silver Strikers would go ahead to avoid disappointing thousands of fans who “had travelled from far to come and watch the game.”

Sports Minister Henry Mussa was among the dignitaries that watched the game .

Malawi, then known as Nyasaland, won independence from British colonial rule in 1964.

Independence day is marked annually with military parades, fireworks, music concerts, prayers and sports.

AFP

__________

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2017 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

The post 8 Dead at Malawi Independence Day Stampede appeared first on SIGNAL.

This post was syndicated from SIGNAL. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

