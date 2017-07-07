A Prison Will Be Built In Sambisa Forest In Order To Keep Away Corrupt People From Our Midst – EFCC Chairman, Magu

The Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, said a prison should be established in Sambisa forest for corrupt persons convicted in the country.

Magu disclosed this while speaking at the commissioning of the agency’s zonal office in Kaduna on Thursday.

He also appealed to the judiciary to cooperate with EFCC in the anti-graft war, saying Nigeria would make little or no progress if concerted efforts are not made to rid the country of corruption.

He said: “We want to call for the establishment of a prison in Sambisa forest in order to keep away corrupt people from our midst.

“In this case, the judiciary has direct influence to help in the fight against corruption. Concerted efforts are being made by some big Nigerians to neutralise the fight against corruption.

“We must change the narrative by fighting back those who do not want the fight to succeed.

Magu commended the governor of Kaduna State, Nasir el-Rufai, for encouraging the commission to establish a zonal office in the state, Magu vowed not to relent in the fight against corruption.

“I remain committed to the fight against corruption and I commend the Kaduna state governor, Nasir el-Rufai for encouraging EFCC to establish a zonal office in Kaduna.

“We must, therefore, join hands together to kill corruption before corruption will kill us.

“This is the reason I have suggested that we set up prison for the corrupt in the Sambisa forest, where they can be kept away and have the sobriety to be truly reformed.” Magu said.

