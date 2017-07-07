A toast at The Office Bar

After a moment of temporary closure, The Office Bar is back and better.

The exclusive bar, which is better known as Roof Top Bar has reopened at Four Points By Sheraton Lagos and as well, raised the bar for the riveting social elite in Lagos.

Besides wearing a new look, the elevated bar reopened with sizzling food offerings, champagne, cocktail menu amid live music, which all combined to make The Office Bar the ‘coolest’ bar in Lagos.

Explaining the rationale behind the earlier closure of the bar, Marc Wozniak, general manager of the hotel, explained that, “Our Roof Top Bar popularly called-The Office Bar, was closed temporarily in order to allow the hotel refresh the look and feel with an aim to continually fulfil our promise of being the perfect hangout spot in Victoria Island”.

Excited at the new offering, the general manager further said, “Our customers can now enjoy the panoramic view of this venue while savoring well-seasoned barbecued jumbo prawns or our signature dodo (plantain) and snails alongside our amazing cocktails and lots more with friends or colleagues”.

For Marc, the new look bar is another reason to visit the hotel as guests can now experience some enriching live music performances from the hotel’s guest band every Friday and Saturday to spice up the evening. The general manager assured guests of unraveled service as the bar teams are ever attentive to guests’ requests.

With the right offering and enabling venue, Four Points by Sheraton Lagos looks forward to welcoming back its fun loving fans at the new look roof top bar to relax and unwind, especially this summer.

The bar opens every weekday from 6pm and 12pm on weekends and public holidays.

Four Points By Sheraton Lagos is among the 30 leading hotel brands under Marriott International, Inc., the world’s largest hotel company.

OBINNA EMELIKE

