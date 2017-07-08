Serie A: Italy’s Andrea Conti heads to AC Milan from Atalanta as club’s 7th recruit of the season – Firstpost
|
Firstpost
|
Serie A: Italy's Andrea Conti heads to AC Milan from Atalanta as club's 7th recruit of the season
Firstpost
Rome: AC Milan continued their summer spending spree on Friday with the signing of Italian right-back Andrea Conti from Serie A rivals Atalanta on a five-year deal. The Chinese-owned northern outfit described the Italian under-21 player as "one of the …
AC Milan complete seventh signing of the season
Andrea Conti Joins AC Milan
DONE DEAL: Andrea Conti thrilled to make AC Milan move
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!