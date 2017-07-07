Access Bank Opens Second Digital Bank in Epe Community

By Ugo Aliogo

Access Bank Plc yesterday officially opened its second digital branch in Epe community, a suburb in Lagos State.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode said the new digital branch would help in opening up the eastern region of the state to more businesses and economic development.

Ambode, who inaugurated the digital branch, which is the second of its type in the country, called on other corporate bodies to contribute to raising the economic standards of Epe to meet up with what is obtainable in other parts of the state.

He urged management of Access Bank to consider employing Epe residents first, as the bank tries to meet the manpower needs of its newly opened branch in the community. While commending the bank for taking the bold step to establish the branch , he said Access Bank has set an example for other corporate bodies to take advantage of the emerging Epe market.

“I have no doubt in my mind that the establishment of this branch will promote the socio-economic activities of this town. I believe that jobs will be created directly and indirectly from the operations of this bank,” the governor said.

Earlier, the Chief Executive Officer of Access Bank, Mr. Herbert Wigwe, said the opening of the branch was a demonstration of the bank’s strength and commitment to expand the number of communities they have been able to serve. He noted that in relatively short time the bank has transformed from been a little local bank in Nigeria to one of the top three financial institutions in the country.

Wigwe explained that the bank would promote world class banking in the community, adding that the branch would open new business frontiers in the community.

The Access Bank CEO further stressed that the new branch would play a very critical part in orchestrating economic development within the community.

Wigwe added: “We have built strong international presence within and outside the country. We have branches in China, India, Dubai, London and other places. Opening of the Epe branch is evident of our strength and commitment to expand the number of communities we have been able to serve. This is a very important milestone for us at Access Bank Plc and the people of Epe. We are looking forward to serving the people of the community.”