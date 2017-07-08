Ace promoter, Emeka Agu throws 3in1 carnival-like birthday soiree

By Juliet Awosika

Nigerian US-based promoter and ‘fashionpreneur’, Emeka Agu has set tongues wagging with his just concluded three weeks carnival-like birthday soiree. Emeka Agu who came to limelight with his luxury bracelet designs years ago diversified into lush event promotions and made resounding statements with sold out shows that had top American artistes in attendance.

The promoter extraordinaire who is also a practicing medical guru staged an epoch making three weeks soiree themed “Gemini birthday tour” to mark his 30th birthday in style.

According to sources, the tour commenced in Las Vegas Electric Daisy Carnival EDC Weekend with Major Lazer at Encore Beach Club on Saturday, June 17th and it was hosted by top entertainment impressario vegas god xavier.

On Saturday June 24th, the party train subsequently headed over to a Private Island in Colombia and the party drew a lot of American celebrities to the Rosario Islands, Cartagena. Later on Sunday June 25th, an all white yacht party aboard a 55ft Azimut Yacht played host to Emeka’s guests as they partied and journeyed from Island Hopping to Cholon, Isla Baru, Playa Blanca. The grand finale was on Tuesday June 27th, as the big wig flew his guests to Medellin for a Mega Mansion Party in Parque Lleras.

Since his relocation to the United States, Emeka Agu has become a powerful force to reckon with in the fashion industry and the big boy has further stamped his authority in the showbiz sector with numerous million dollar events.

The post Ace promoter, Emeka Agu throws 3in1 carnival-like birthday soiree appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

