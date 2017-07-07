Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Achievers University 2017/2018 JUPEB Programme Admission Form Out.

Posted on Jul 7, 2017 in Education, News | 0 comments

The Achievers University, Owo through her management  invites applications from candidates for admission into the One Year JUPEB Programme of the institution for the 2017/2018 session. Candidates who successfully complete ONE-YEAR programme, after examinations administered by JUPEB, will gain Direct Entry admission to 200 Level Degree programmes of Achievers University and other Universities in Nigeria. …

The post Achievers University 2017/2018 JUPEB Programme Admission Form Out. appeared first on Students Nigeria.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.