Adhere to constitution, Electoral Act; Yakubu admonishes new RECs

Posted on Jul 8, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Chairman Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Professor MahmoodYakubu, has advised the new Resident Electoral Commissioners, RECs to adhere to the provisions of the Constitution in discharging their responsibilities. Yakubu gave the advice at the swearing-in of new 14 Resident Electoral Commissioners of the commission at INEC headquarters on Friday, in Abuja. The chairman said that, […]

