Administrator lauds LASG on pension payment

Posted on Jul 8, 2017 in Business | 0 comments

An Insurance and Pension Administrator, Mr. Mufutau Oyegunle, has hailed Lagos State Government for prompt release of funds to pay pensions.

Oyegunle made the commendation in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria on Thursday in Lagos on the heels of release of N684 million by the government for pensions.

“According to Lagos State Pension Commission, Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode has released N684 million to pay pension to 218 retirees under the contributory pension scheme for the month of June,’’ he said.

Oyegunle, a former manager with Leadway Assurance Company, decried non-payment of pensions to retirees in some states.

