Administrator lauds LASG on pension payment

MR MUFUTAU Oyegunle, an insurance and pension administrator, has hailed Lagos State Government for prompt release of funds to pay pensions. Oyegunle made the commendation yesterday in Lagos on the heels of release of N684 million by the government for pensions. “According to Lagos State Pension Commission, Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode has released N684 million to […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

