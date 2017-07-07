Ethiopia worried that Gulf crisis could destabilize Horn of Africa region – africanews
|
africanews
|
Ethiopia worried that Gulf crisis could destabilize Horn of Africa region
africanews
Ethiopia says it is concerned about the wider security implications arising from the ongoing Gulf crisis on the Horn of Africa region. ADVERTISING. inRead invented by Teads. Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn, in a parliamentary address shown live on …
