AFTER DIESEL, COOKING GAS PRICE CUT, SLASH PETROL AND KERO, TOO

Posted on Jul 7, 2017 in Editorial | 0 comments

It is a cheering news that prices of some petroleum products among which are Automotive Gas Oil, AGO, also popularly called diesel or gas, and Liquefied Petroleum Gas, LPG (cooking gas) are drastically reduced. The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, disclosed this recently that the price of diesel nationwide now nears N155 per liter. Similarly, […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

