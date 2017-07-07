AFTER DIESEL, COOKING GAS PRICE CUT, SLASH PETROL AND KERO, TOO

It is a cheering news that prices of some petroleum products among which are Automotive Gas Oil, AGO, also popularly called diesel or gas, and Liquefied Petroleum Gas, LPG (cooking gas) are drastically reduced. The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, disclosed this recently that the price of diesel nationwide now nears N155 per liter. Similarly, […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

