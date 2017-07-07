After evading EFCC arrest for 4 years, ex-Jigawa governor Turaki to spend 77 days in detention – NAIJ.COM
|
NAIJ.COM
|
After evading EFCC arrest for 4 years, ex-Jigawa governor Turaki to spend 77 days in detention
NAIJ.COM
A former governor of Jigawa state, Saminu Turaki, who was arrested on Tuesday July 4 by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), may stay in the custody of the anti-graft agency until at least September 19, Premium Times has gathered.
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!