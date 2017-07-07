AGF Malami Clarifies Comments On Presidency As Controversy On Magu Gets Messier

The Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami, has clarified his earlier comments on the controversies surrounding the continued stay of Ibrahim Magu as Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), and the power of the Senate to screen and reject presidential nominees.

The media was awash with reports insinuating that the Federal Executive Council (FEC) disowned presidency over the crisis surrounding the appointment of Magu.

The trending media report entitled, “presidency disowned presidency’’, suggested that the Presidency ‘disowned’ the Acting President Yemi Osinbajo on a matter relating to a presidential nomination.

The controversy emanated over Senate’s face-off with Presidency over continuing retention of Magu as Acting Chairman of the anti-graft agency after the senate ordered that he should be dropped.

Malami was also quoted to have said that the FEC disowned the presidency over the crisis surrounding appointment of EFCC Chairman.

However, in a statement issued on Thursday, Mr. Malami said his comment that the power of the senate to screen presidential nominees was never discussed at the Federal Executive Council should not be misconstrued to mean that ‘the presidency disowned itself.’

He said: “It has come to my notice that a number of media organisations have been distorting and misreporting the proceedings of yesterday’s Federal Executive Council (FEC) press briefing, and suggesting that the Presidency ‘disowned’ the Acting President on a matter relating to a presidential nomination.” “As the Chief Law Officer of the Federation, I would like to make it categorically clear that: The President – and in this case the Acting President – is the Presidency, and therefore cannot be disowned by the Presidency. “All matters relating to Presidential Appointments and Nominations are strictly a matter for the Presidency to handle. They are not for the Federal Executive Council, and are therefore not discussed at FEC level. This was the point I made yesterday at the press briefing, and which was unfortunately distorted by the media.”

The chief law officer of the country further appealed to the media to take seriously, its responsibility to inform the public honestly and accurately.

The post AGF Malami Clarifies Comments On Presidency As Controversy On Magu Gets Messier appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

