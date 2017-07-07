Airbus wins 203 plane orders in first half

Paris, France | AFP | European plane maker Airbus said Thursday it received 203 firm orders for aircraft in the first six months of this year and delivered 306 jetliners.

Airbus said in a statement that it received orders for 138 medium-haul A320 and long-haul A330 aircraft in June alone at the Paris air show in Le Bourget.

At the same time, it delivered 64 aircraft last month.

At Le Bourget, Airbus secured one order for 100 single-aisle A320neo aircraft.

“Based on this latest orders and deliveries activity, Airbus’ overall backlog of jetliners to be delivered stood at 6,771 as of June 30, representing approximately nine years of production at current rates,” the company said.

Just the day before, Airbus said it had won a major order from China for 140 planes for $22.8 billion during a visit by President Xi Jinping to Berlin.

