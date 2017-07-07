Airtel’s digital journalism training begins August 21

Digital journalism training being sponsored by Airtel Nigeria under the aegis of The Journalism Clinic will start in Lagos, August 21.

A statement by the founder/director of The Journalism Clinic, Taiwo Obe, shows that the Kaduna leg of the training will start on August 28.

According to Obe, the training, to be facilitated by Dan Mason, an internationally-acclaimed digital journalism trainer, will last five days in each location, with three days for multimedia storytelling and two days for data journalism.

“The training is open to full-time and freelance journalists, practising in Nigeria, but we will not disregard applications by interested bloggers, who, like the journalists, must show sufficient cause why they should be considered for either of the modules,” Obe said, who added that, “no one person will attend the two, while preference would also be given to those who had not benefitted from the previous digital journalism training sponsored by Airtel.”

In 2015, Airtel Nigeria had sponsored 100 journalists on the #ChangeYourStory multimedia storytelling training also organised by The Journalism Clinic and facilitated by Mason.

“We strongly believe that the more our journalists are equipped, the better for our society,” Airtel managing director/CEO Segun Ogunsanya stated, on his company’s rationale for the sponsorship.

Interested journalists are advised to watch out for further information on The Journalism Clinic’s Facebook page, its Twitter handle @Clinic4Journos or email founder@TheJournalismClinic.com

The post Airtel's digital journalism training begins August 21 appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

