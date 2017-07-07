Pages Navigation Menu

Ajayi Crowther University Notice On 2017/2018 1st Semester Resumption.

The Ajayi Crowther University hereby inform her students that the 1st Semester resumption for the 2017/2018 academic Session will commence on Monday, 18th September 2017. All newly admitted students will resume on the 18th September 2017. All returning students are to resume on the 25th September 2017. No student will be  allowed into Campus after 6:00pm To See …

