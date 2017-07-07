Akeredolu, ex-OAU VC, remanded in EFCC custody for fraud

By Gbenga Olarinoye

Osogbo – An Osun State High Court sitting in Ede yesterday ordered the immediate past Vice Chancellor of Obafemi Awolowo University, OAU, Ile Ife, Professor Anthony Elujoba to be remanded in the custody of the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC).

Elujoba was ducked along with the bursar of the institution, Mrs. Josephine Akeredolu.

They were arraigned before the court over allegation of corrupt practices and financial improprieties in the university.

The anti-graft agency had on Wednesday arrested Professor Elujoba alongside the bursar of the school Josephine Akeredolu on alleged Financial corruption and abuse of office.

Professor Elujoba and Mrs Akeredolu were arraigned on a 7-count charge of intent to steal money belonging to the institution and conspiracy to defraud the school among others.

The defence lead Counsel Ibrahim Lawal who had earlier filed a bail application, pleaded with the court not to grant the prosecution prayer to remand the defendants in Ilesha Prison, but in EFCC custody pending the hearing of the application.

Justice David Oladimeji granted the prayer of the defence counsel and ordered that Professor Elujoba and Mrs Akeredolu be remanded in EFCC custody pending bail application hearing next Tuesday.

The post Akeredolu, ex-OAU VC, remanded in EFCC custody for fraud appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

