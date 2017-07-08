Akeredolu: Those who want Igbo to leave Nigeria should deport me first

Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu (SAN) of Ondo State has said that those asking the Igbo to leave the country should come and ‘deport’ him first because apart from two or three members of his family who are married to non-Yoruba, his wife, Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, is Igbo. He, therfore, advised those agitating for restructuring of the country (self-appointed messiahs who fan the embers of disunity) to remain relevant. Not only that, he blamed present and past leaders who have governed the country for their inability to harmonise all the ethnic groups.

