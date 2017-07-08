‘All 22 trapped illegal miners are NPP members’ – Kwaku Boahen – Graphic Online
'All 22 trapped illegal miners are NPP members' – Kwaku Boahen
All the 22 illegal miners believed to have been trapped dead in a galamsey pit at Nsuta near Prestea in the Prestea/Huni-Valley District in the Western Region are all members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mr Kwaku Boahen, a Deputy Communications …
Government organises mass burial for 22 illegal miners trapped underground
22 declared dead in Prestea-Nsuta disaster as rescue efforts come to a close
Prestea collapsed pit: 22 trapped victims given mass burial
