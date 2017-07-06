Amazon prime members can get four months of Amazon Music Unlimited for $1

Prime members can get access to four months of Amazon Music Unlimited for $1 through this special early Amazon Music Unlimited Prime Day deal. The deal is available for new Amazon Music Unlimited subscribers only.

The post Amazon prime members can get four months of Amazon Music Unlimited for $1 appeared first on Digital Trends.

