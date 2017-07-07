Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Ambassador Godec: US has no preferred presidential candidate – The Standard

Posted on Jul 7, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments

Ambassador Godec: US has no preferred presidential candidate
The Standard
The United States government has insisted that it has no preference among the eight presidential candidates set to battle it out in the August 8 election. US Ambassador to Kenya Robert Godec said though they are providing all the necessary support to

and more »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.